Likud votes in favor or Joint List's proposal

The Likud, the Religious Zionist Party and the Joint List Party on Wednesday voted in favor of Joint List chairman MK Ayman Odeh's proposal to establish a commission of inquiry into what he called "police failures in Arab society."

MK Mansour Abbas and other members of the Ra’am party voted against the proposal.

A senior Ra’am official explained the party's vote and told Galei Tzahal (Army Radio), "We voted with the coalition in order to bring about real change."

"Ayman Odeh's show is over. He can continue to make noise, we will work," the senior official added.

The Joint List faction responded by claiming that "the vote of Meretz and Ra'am is a serious blow to the families of the victims in Arab society."

"Two votes were missing in the vote to establish a commission of inquiry that would investigate in depth the catastrophe of violence and crime in Arab society and start a process of justice and healing. The Ra’am and Meretz factions chose to oppose and thwart the proposal," the Joint List said.