PA, US discussing resumption of negotiations

The Al-Quds newspaper reported on Wednesday that Palestinian Authority (PA) “finance minister” Shukri Bishara held a meeting with US envoy Hady Amr on Tuesday.

The two discussed a document containing "confidence-building measures" with the Israeli government, aimed at restoring Palestinian Arab-Israeli relations to the level they were at before the Second Intifada, at the end of September 2000, ahead of the resumption of negotiations between the two sides.

The document, compiled by a small team of PA leaders led by chairman Mahmoud Abbas, includes more than 30 security, political and economic demands, including freezing construction in the “settlements”, maintaining the existing situation in the Al-Aqsa Mosque, avoiding demolitions of home of terrorists and a series of demands related to taxes and the economy, including a re-examination of the economic agreement between Israel and the PA.

Channel 12 News reported that the PA document also includes a demand to reopen the Orient House, the release of security prisoners who were supposed to be released from prison since 2014, avoidance by IDF troops from entering Palestinian Arab cities, the return of weapons confiscated by Israel, an increase in the number of work permits in Israel, and allocation of land in Area C for the construction of factories, a power station and tourism projects.