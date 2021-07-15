Official: Holiday lockdown a possibility if Israelis don't follow guidelines

An official who participated in this week’s discussion in the Coronavirus Cabinet says that if the public does not start following the guidelines, then in about 8 weeks, on Rosh Hashanah, Israel will enter another lockdown, Channel 12 News reported on Wednesday.

Officials in the health establishment believe that next week it will be decided to return the green pass restrictions, at which point the police will have to increase and expand enforcement arrangements.

Another concern is that the wedding season, which will begin immediately after Tisha B'Av, will lead to a big wave of infection.

As Prime Minister Naftali Bennett noted on Wednesday, in the last day the police have been tasked with enforcing the wearing of masks in closed places. At this point, the enforcement is mainly focused on shopping malls.

Earlier, Bennett made a statement in which he spoke about the importance of civilian cooperation in the fight against COVID-19.

"From now on, everyone wears masks in enclosed spaces. The masks are the most effective protection against the delta mutation and against viruses. I am not asking you - it is mandatory by law. The Israeli government has been instructed to enforce masks. The second thing - get vaccinated. The vaccines are very useful and reduce the severity of the disease in those who become infected. There are still one and a half million Israelis who did not go out to get vaccinated – do it."

Bennett added, "The third thing - keep social distancing at mass events. It means to stop shaking hands, to stop hugging and kissing outside the family and high awareness at mass events. Inside halls: Wear a mask and keep your distance."

He also called on the public to refrain from traveling abroad: "I advise Israelis not to fly abroad. Soon the whole world will be considered 'red.'"