Health Ministry Director-General signs order shortening quarantine

The Director General of the Ministry of Health, Prof. Nachman Ash, on Wednesday signed an amendment to the Public Health Order, allowing for the shortening of the isolation period to seven days starting at midnight.

The Ministry of Health says that the isolation period can be shortened with two negative tests that will be performed at the following times: The first test - as close as possible to the start of the isolation period and the second test - starting from the seventh day of isolation, and at least 24 hours after the first test.

After a negative result in the second test is received, it will be possible to leave quarantine and there will be no need to wait for a confirmation from the Ministry of Health.

The ministry also stated that the full isolation period, without shortening it, is 14 days from the last day of contact with a verified patient or the day of arrival in Israel. Until today, this period could have been shortened to 10 days of isolation, following two tests that came back negative.