We are in the 9 days of intensified mourning leading up to the 9th of Av - the day of the destruction of both Holy Temples - but now that the Temple Mount is in our hands, isn't it time to stop the mourning

and begin the building?

Our generation has merited a huge responsibility. We must not kick it on down the road.

Mourning when we can be building is nothing short of scandalous. What would Moshe say? We'll find out in the book of Deuteronomy.