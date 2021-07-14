Dozens of Hamas terrorists arrested in Binyamin region

Following extensive intelligence and operational efforts, IDF, Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) and Israel Border Police troops apprehended dozens of terrorists in the village of Turmus Aya, north of Ramallah.

The terrorists belong to the Hamas terror organization's student cell at Birzeit University.

Some of the apprehended terrorists were directly involved in terror activities, including money transfers, incitement and the organization of Hamas activities in Judea and Samaria, and have been transferred to security forces for further questioning.

A statement from the IDF said, “The operation was made possible due to intelligence and operational preparations and inter-organizational activity of the security forces in the region.”

“Security forces will continue operating to thwart terror activities in Judea and Samaria,” added the statement.