Thanksgiving ceremony held at scene of Gush Etzion attack

Members of the Nevies family on Wednesday evening are holding a thanksgiving event at the Elazar Junction on the occasion of their return to the community of Elazar, two years after two of their children were injured in a car ramming attack.

Nahum Nevies was critically injured in the head in the attack and his sister Noam was moderately injured. For four months Nahum was on respiration but after that he managed, through a long and tiring process, to recover.

The father of the two said at the event: "Two years ago, our enemies wanted to rejoice and hurt Noam and Nahum. G-d prevented his joy. For the past two years we have been privileged to meet many of G-d's messengers who have helped and are helping us throughout these stages. We have gathered to thank the Holy One, Blessed be He for all his kindness and for all his messengers who helped us along the way."