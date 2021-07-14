

Italian chief of defense staff concludes visit to Israel Chief of the General Staff Kochavi: “IDF cooperation is a critical component in tackling the emerging challenges in the Middle East.” Arutz Sheva Staff ,

Flash 90 Aviv Kochavi The Chief of the Defense Staff of the Italian Armed Forces, General Enzo Vecciarelli, completed his visit to Israel.



The General was received by an honor guard, after which he met with the Chief of the General Staff, LTG Aviv Kohavi. Following his reception, a strategic panel was chaired by the Chief of the General Staff with the participation of the Head of the International Cooperation Division, BG Efraim Defrin, as well as other senior officials from both armies.



The panel discussed strategic issues facing the region, with a focus on the threat from Iran. IDF senior officials presented General Vecciarelli with dangers posed by the Iranian nuclear program and of precision guided missiles reaching Hezbollah in Lebanon.



Kohavi later presented the IDF’s main conclusions from Operation “Guardian of the Walls”, providing his Italian counterpart with examples of IDF efforts to avoid harming civilians during the operation.



The IDF said the Chief of the General Staff "thanked General Vecciarelli for the advantageous cooperation and close relationship between the two armies, and for Italy's significant contributing role to the UNIFIL peacekeeping force in Lebanon."



General Vecciarelli concluded his visit to Israel with a series of meetings with IDF senior officials including Director General of the Israeli Ministry of Defense Maj. Gen. Amir Eshel, Commanding Officer of the Israeli Air Force, Maj. Gen. Amikam Norkin, and Head of the Planning and Force Design Directorate (J8), Maj. Gen. Tomer Bar. During these meetings, the IDF officials presented a range of topics including force building strategies, advanced combat methods, and IDF technological capabilities.



top