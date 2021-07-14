Pres Herzog to promote 'common destiny' of Israel-Diaspora ties

President Yitzhak Herzog met today with the members of Our Common Destiny project, CEO Sandy Cardin and Dmitry Dickman, as part of the efforts to promote the project, which aims to strengthen the discourse between Diaspora Jewry and Jews living in Israel.

"Our joint mission is a joint project led together by the Genesis Philanthropy Foundation, the Ministry of Diaspora and the President's House, which was launched about a year and a half ago by President Rivlin,

and recently completed its first phase, with the inauguration of the 'Our Common Destiny' Megilah signed by Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Defense Minister Bnei Gantz, and opposition leader and former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu."

President Herzog is now interested in promoting the project as part of his mission to strengthen unity in Jewish and Israeli society.