Over 50 swastika flyers discovered in Virginia shopping center

Over 50 anti-Semitic flyers featuring swastikas were discovered in a Hanover County, Virginia shopping center on Tuesday.

Deputies with the Hanover Country Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about the offensive flyers at 8:30 a.m. and have taken down a number of them, reported ABC 8 News.

Dozens of flyers were posted on several businesses.

The flyers said “We are everywhere” in black capital letters with a large black swastika between the words “we are” and “everywhere.”

An employee of a dollars store said that he found many of the flyers attached to the front and side of the building with spray glue.

An owner of a restaurant in the area called the flyers “very disturbing.”

Police are currently working with businesses to examine security footage for suspects, reported WRVA Newsradio.

Lt. James Cooper of the Hanover Sheriff’s Department said that charges could include trespassing and littering.

The incident is the latest in a series of neo-Nazi flyer hate crimes that have occurred across the United States in the last several months, including Virginia.

In June, approximately 30 anti-Semitic propaganda flyers targeting Fairfax Country school board members were discovered in Fairfax Station, Virginia. The flyers denounced the school board as “Jew-inspired” and contained the logo of the Loyal White Knights, a group that is part of the Ku Klux Klan.