Memorial to Meron disaster victims vandalized

ZAKA forces at the scene of the Meron tragedy

Several men in haredi garb were caught on film vandalizing a memorial to the 45 victims of the Meron disaster Wednesday, Kan News reported.

The vandals tore down pictures of the victims and stepped on them.

Police have opened an investigation into the incident.

A group representing the families of the victims condemned the vandalism. “A red line was crossed today. This disgusting vandalism should evokes shock and disgust in the heart of every Jew.”

45 people were killed in a crush which occurred during the annual celebrations of the Lag B'Omer holiday at the tomb of the Talmudic sage Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai on April 30.