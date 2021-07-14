Mental Heath Discussion: Hagaon Rav Asher Weiss & Dr. Jacob L. Freedman

Does someone on therapeutic drugs for mental illness have to fast? What about someone whose behavior might deteriorate if he fasts?

Halakhic and medical aspects of the halakhic decisions on fasting and mental illness are discussed in depth by two unique personalities:

Rav Asher Weiss Shlita is known throughout the world as one of the leading Torah personalities and poskei hador of our generation, impacting thousands around the world through his shiurim and halackic responsa and leadership.

Dr. Jacob L. Freedman is ia well-known certified psychiatrist based in Jerusalem, Israel, who was an award winninng chief resident at Harvard Medical School before making aliya. He writes on subjects that interest him for Mishpacha Magazine and Arutz Sheva.

Shlomo Katz is Director at Relief Resources Israel.