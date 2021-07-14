In Tzfat, thousands mark anniversary of Arizal's passing

Thousands arrived Wednesday at the gravesite of the Arizal, Rabbi Yitzhak Luria Ashkenazi, to mark anniversary of his passing with Tzfat's Rabbi Shmuel Eliyahu, Rabbi Shabtai Sabato, Rabbi Haim Shushan, and other leading rabbis.

Known in Hebrew as "Ha'ari Hakadosh," Rabbi Ashkenazi, who died at 38, is buried in Tzfat, where he lived. Though he himself did not write any books, his principle disciple, Rabbi Chaim Vital, recorded his teachings in "Kitvei Ha'ari."





Watch the Hebrew video here: