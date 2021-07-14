New Likud sovereignty bill gets backing of Sovereignty Movement

The Sovereignty Movement on Wednesday endorsed the legislative initiative promoted by Likud MKs Miki Zohar and Nir Barkat calling for the application of sovereignty over Judea and Samaria and prevention of the establishments of foreign consulates for the Palestinian Authority in east Jerusalem.

"The steps taken by MKs Zohar and Barkat are important for bolstering Israeli sovereignty in Jerusalem, Judea, and Samaria and for curbing international attempts to erode Israeli governability in its eternal capital,” they say in the movement. However, they add that “alongside the significance of these steps, one must ensure and guarantee that Jerusalem and sovereignty are not transformed into pawns in political games.”

“These are ethical issues which constitute the heart of the Zionist vision. It must be advanced not as a tool of political polemics; on the contrary, it is worthwhile to support them independent of settling political scores and taking political vengeance.”

“Our movement believes in the ability of the Israeli leadership, in both the opposition and the coalition, to neutralize narrow political considerations from substantive ethical issues and to vote in a constructive measured manner.”

"Jerusalem’s significance crosses political boundaries and that should be the treatment that Israel’s capital receives in Israel’s Knesset," say the heads of the movement, Yehudit Katsover and Nadia Matar.