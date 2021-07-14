MK Smotrich helps passerby park her car

The chairman of the Religious Zionist Party, MK Bezalel Smotrich, on Tuesday showed off his skills as a veteran driver and helped a passerby who had a problem parking her car.

When the woman, Sara, finally found a parking spot in an overcrowded parking lot, she encountered another challenge: Parking the vehicle safely among the many other cars that were there.

"I did not get along with the parking lot as a new driver. God know how to maneuver in there," she wrote on her Twitter account. "Of all the people in the world, look who was there to help."

Indeed, the former Transportation Minister helped out and easily parked her car in the parking spot. "After all, a former Transportation Minister," MK Smotrich wrote on his Twitter account, adding, "Always at your service."