45 killed in South Africa riots

Violence spreads around the country after Zuma jailing, in Katlehong

At least 45 people have been killed in riots that have broken out across South Africa since former President Jacob Zuma was jailed last week,

10 people were killed in a stampede that occurred during looting in Soweto Monday night.

President Cyril Ramaphosa called the riots, which broke out on Thursday, the worst violence the country has seen since the end of Apartheid in the 1990s.

Police Minister Bheki Cele said that if the violence continued, parts of the country could run out of basic goods, including food.

Defense Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula stated that there is no need to declare a state of emergency yet.

800 people have been arrested since the riots began. The military has been deployed to assist the police in maintaining order.