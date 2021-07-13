PM Bennett speaks with President of Brazil

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, spoke today (Tuesday) with the President of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, for the first time since taking office.

Bennett thanked the President for his warm congratulations on the establishment of his government, noting that the President is a great friend of the State of Israel. Similarly, the Prime Minister welcomed Brazil's election to the UN Security Council, and stressed its steadfast and enduring commitment to stand by Israel in the international arena.

The two leaders noted that their countries have many things in common, and agreed to deepen ties and cooperation in a variety of areas, with an emphasis on economics and technological development.

The President invited the Prime Minister to visit Brazil as soon as possible, and was also invited by the Prime Minister to visit Israel. Prime Minister Bennett told the Brazilian president that he would be happy to host him at the Brazilian embassy in Jerusalem.