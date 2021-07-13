US officials: No need for 3rd vaccine dose

Officials meet with Pfizer representatives, conclude no need for fully vaccinated citizens to get another jab at this time.

Arutz Sheva Staff ,

חיסון נגד קורונה
חיסון נגד קורונה
צילום: ISTOCK

US officials who met with top executives at Pfizer stated Monday that there is no need for people who have received two doses of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine to receive a third dose.

"At this time, fully vaccinated Americans do not need a booster shot," the Department of Health and Human Sciences said in a statement.

Pfizer released a statement calling the meeting 'productive."

"Both Pfizer and the U.S. government share a sense of urgency in staying ahead of the virus that causes COVID-19, and we also agree that the scientific data will dictate next steps in the rigorous regulatory process that we always follow," Pfizer said.

The company presented data showing that a third dose could boost the body's immune response five-to-ten times.

The possibility that a third vaccine dose could be needed even for people who have been fully vaccinated has been raised in light of the spread of the Delta Variant, a mutation of the coronavirus that is even more contagious and has infected larger numbers of vaccinated people.



