Liberman: Shas, UTJ are the ones who hurt haredim

Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman held a press conference today (Tuesday) during which he responded to criticism of his cuts to daycare subsidies from the haredi parties

"I heard the cries of the 'thieving Cossack.' We have done it twice before, in 2003 and 2012 when Lapid was finance minister. It boosted the participation of the haredim in the labor market,' Liberman said.

"It does not come to hurt them, but to help them. The ones who hurt the haredim are Shas and United Torah Judaism who want them to be dependent on allowances. The haredi parties want a captive population that votes for them at the polls, so they are most afraid of the core curriculum."

When asked about the political situation of the current government, he clarified: "Even in the opposition, most people do not want to go to the polls."

Liberman clarified that the budget he wants to pass in the coming weeks does not include tax increases. However, he said, "I did not come here to please anyone, my commitment is solely to the Israeli economy."