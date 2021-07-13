Thief returns to the scene of the crime - and is caught red-handed

An Arab suspected of stealing expensive laptop computers two weeks ago on Monday returned to the scene of the crime - and was caught.

According to Kikar Hashabbat, the incident occurred in a Bnei Brak synagogue, when a Shomrim volunteer learning there identified from security footage a man suspected of stealing from an office at the site.

The volunteer began to observe the suspect's actions, and at a certain point noticed him entering the office, from which it is suspected he stole two expensive laptop computers two weeks ago.

The volunteer called over other volunteers, who came quickly and caught the suspect red-handed, as he stole a tablet belonging to one of the site's workers.

The volunteers detained the suspect, a 30-year-old Arab who entered Israel illegally, until municipal police could collect him and bring him to the police station for questioning.

On Tuesday, it will be decided whether he should be brought to court for an extension of his arrest.