He Could Have Ended Up On The Streets. Instead, He Became A Torah Scholar

Have you ever lost a family member, or someone that was close to you?

It’s indescribably painful to lose someone that you love. But what about those that neither die nor truly live?

When Yosef Tzidkiyahu was 50 years old, he had a bad stroke. It was so bad in fact, that he became completely paralyzed from head to toe. A man that used to be a famous circumciser, Torah scholar, and generous patron became paralyzed and non-functioning. He could no longer move, walk, or talk. He was more or less in a vegetative state.

Families with similar stories suffer from a kind of pain that is hard to put into words. Their loved one is still alive, yet they have lost them in a way. They have suffered a loss, but without the luxury of closure. It wreaks havoc on the whole family, and Avishai Tzidkiyahu knows this too well. After his father’s stroke, he describes how he and his family struggled, and how his mother became a shadow of her former self.

“I grew up with no father. I never received a hug from him. Never heard him say “I love you.” It was hard on me, and it was harder on my mother. She was never the same after.”

It was after Avishai’s father tragically passed on five years ago that he hit rock bottom. And when someone hits rock bottom, the only way to go is up.

“Finances became non-existent. I practically raised myself. It was hard sometimes, but G-d somehow gave me the strength to overcome my difficult past and immerse myself in holy work, acts of kindness and learning.”

Avishai is finally healing from his painful childhood. He is moving on. In fact, he is about to start a very exciting new chapter in his life:

“Thank G-d today, I am thrilled to be starting a new chapter-- I am engaged to a very special girl and I’ve never been happier in my whole entire life...To finally build a family that I can call my own means everything to me, to us.”

As Avishai’s wedding awaits just a month away, he wishes that his father could be there to watch the young man that he has grown up to be, and he deeply hopes that his father would be proud. But recently, Avishai’s had even more pressing matter on his mind: He and his bride don’t have any parents to support them financially and they need help to pay for their wedding and all of the basic things to start off their marriage.

“My fiance is such a special girl, and I have nothing to give her. We are starting from zero...Please help us out. We have noone else.”

CLICK HERE TO HELP AVISHAI AND HIS FIANCE GET MARRIED