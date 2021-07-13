Teen revived after nearly drowning in Maale Adumim pool

A teenage girl was revived after nearly drowning in a swimming pool east of Jerusalem Tuesday.

The incident occurred when a 15-year-old girl nearly drowned in a public pool in the city of Ma’ale Adumim, east of Jerusalem.

A lifeguard spotted the girl in distress, pulled her from the water, and called for emergency assistance.

First responders from United Hatzalah and MDA were dispatched to the scene and managed to resuscitate the girl before evacuating her to Hadassah Mount Scopus Medical Center in Jerusalem while she was in serious condition.

United Hatzalah volunteer EMT Shlomo Ladekni, who was one of the first responders at the scene relayed: "When I arrived I was told that the young woman had been pulled from the water by the lifeguard. After I and other first responders provided initial treatment at the scene of the drowning, the young woman was taken to Hadassah Mount Scopus Hospital in Jerusalem by a mobile intensive care ambulance.”

After her arrival, a spokesperson for Hadassah Mount Scopus Medical Center said the girl was conscious and that her condition had stabilized.