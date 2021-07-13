Yitzhak and Rachel got vaccinated - but died of coronavirus

Yitzhak Naeh, an 86-year-old resident of Kiryat Bialik, passed away four days ago after becoming infected with the Delta coronavirus variant - despite the fact that he had been vaccinated.

His wife Rachel, who was bedridden, died a few days afterwards.

Maggy, their daughter, said her father was diagnosed first, with a lung infection: "It was a failure on the part of the health fund. People get colds and with coronavirus they developed a solution, to see a doctor online, and then he puts the medication in the system. It doesn't work that way, certainly not for the elderly."

"Dad had no pre-existing conditions, there's no explanation for why he deteriorated. He apparently infected Mom, and not the other way around, because my mother is bedridden. They got infected, and we have no clue how, we don't know. Dad's situation deteriorated within four or five days. I didn't understand how it could be that he deteriorated so fast in four days and then died.

"With Mom the deterioration was in 24 hours. She was on oxygen the whole time, a very low dose, with her pre-existing conditions. But all of a sudden the deterioration happened within a few hours, her lungs collapsed completely."

Later, she said the family had decided not to tell their mother about their father's passing.

"On the day we said goodbye to Dad, we saw how Mom was doing mentally," Maggy said. "She's a woman with dementia, we decided not to tell her. Unfortunately, a day afterwards, she could no longer speak, her eyes did not open, she just murmured. We tried to send a message of optimism, to tell her that everything is okay."