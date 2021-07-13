Two injured in Petah Tikva apartment fire

A Monday night fire in the central city of Petah Tikva injured one person seriously and one moderately.

The fire broke out on the city's Kish Street, and firefighters rescued a 70-year-old woman and her husband from the burning apartment. The woman was in serious condition after suffering from smoke inhalation, and her husband was in moderate condition, having suffered both burns and smoke inhalation.

Lead firefighter Oz Cohen said: "When I arrived at the scene, I noticed thick black smoke coming out of the windows of the apartment and the couple calling for help from one of the windows, with the thick smoke enveloping them and their bodies. I immediately instructed the firefighters to concentrate their efforts on evacuating them from the apartment and to begin extinguishing the fire, searching, and releasing the smoke."

"The Fire and Rescue Services again calls on all citizens to install smoke detectors in their homes. It saves lives and prevents harm to life and property."

Magen David Adom (MDA) spokesperson Zaki Heler said: "At 2:39a.m. we received a report to the MDA 101 hotline in the Yarkon District regarding a fire which broke out in a residential apartment on the third floor of a four-story building on Brigadier Kish Street in Petah Tikva."

"MDA paramedics provided medical aid and transferred [the injured] to Beilinson Medical Center. Two people were injured, including a woman of about 70 who was in serious condition after inhaling a lot of smoke, and a man of about 75 who was in moderate condition after suffering burns and smoke inhalation."