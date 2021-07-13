Pompeo: I want to continue to have an impact

Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo did not confirm any potential plans for a 2024 presidential run in an interview on "The Carlos Watson Show", though he said he wants to “continue to have an impact.”

“It’s literally the case that only the Lord knows what’s gonna happen,” Pompeo said in the interview, which will air in the fall, and was provided in advance exclusively to The Hill, when asked about plans for the 2024 race.

"I’m working hard to be impactful the same way I talked about thinking about running for Congress. I want to continue to have an impact on the things that I care about, both here and abroad," he added.

Pompeo said that he’d campaign on “a return to the idea that family is at the center of America,” citing places such as churches and schools, as well as well as family units as “the granular infrastructure that makes this country completely unique.”

“If we can refocus everyone’s attention on making sure that those institutions are strong, then I’ll have done a good — I would have done a good term for America, and our republic will stand,” he said.

Should he run, Pompeo could be campaigning in a primary with several other high-profile Republicans, potentially including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former Vice President Mike Pence, and even former President Donald Trump.

Trump has not yet confirmed a 2024 run but has hinted at one several times, including in an interview with Fox News on Sunday.

When asked whether he plans to make another bid for the White House, Trump said, "I do know my answer but I can't reveal it yet because that has to do with campaign financing and everything else. But I absolutely know my answer. We're going to do very well and people are going to be very happy."

Trump also teased at 2024 run when he spoke at the Conservative Political Action Conference this past February.

In that speech, Trump teased said of the Democrats, "Actually, as you know they just lost the White House...who knows, I may even decide to beat them for a third time."