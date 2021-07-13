Britain to lift all remaining lockdown restrictions in a week

All remaining lockdown restrictions in England will be lifted in a week despite a sharp rise in coronavirus cases, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed Monday, according to The Associated Press.

Johnson said it was "the right moment to proceed" as schools close for summer vacation but urged people to "proceed with caution."

Although risks of the pandemic remain, the British Prime Minister said, legal restrictions will be replaced by a recommendation that people wear masks in crowded places and on public transport.

Nightclubs and other venues with crowds should use vaccine passports for entry "as a matter of social responsibility," he added.

"This pandemic is not over. This disease, coronavirus, continues to carry risks for you and your family. We cannot simply revert instantly from Monday July 19 to life as it was before COVID," Johnson said, according to AP.

The final stage of easing England's lockdown means that all restrictions on social gatherings will be removed and social distancing measures will be scrapped. Nightclubs can reopen for the first time since March last year, and there will no longer be limits on people attending concerts, theaters, weddings or sports events.

As of Monday, 87% of the U.K.'s adult population have had their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 66% have had both doses. At the same time infections have soared in recent weeks, running at over 30,000 new cases daily, driven by the delta variant.