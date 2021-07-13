Smotrich confronts Bennett from Knesset podium

The chairman of the Religious Zionist party, MK Bezalel Smotrich, on Monday blasted Prime Minister Naftali Bennett during a Knesset discussion initiated by the opposition on the issue of the "Ben Gurion Airport failure."

Bennett was obliged to take part in the discussion and answer questions posed by members of the opposition. MK Smotrich directly turned to Bennett from the Knesset podium and said, "Naftali, this is our first 'face-to-face' conversation since you decided to turn your back on all your partners and friends in the party, the camp, the government for many years, your public, your values ​​and your truth."

"This is almost the first time we have had the opportunity to meet face-to-face and talk since we parted ways. Since I realized that you are facing a personal goal that you have set - to be Prime Minister at all costs."

"After the election you turned your back on everything you said you believed in," Smotrich continued. "You dismantled the national camp, you left your partners. Secretly, in your heart you despise us, despise the camp of which you were a part until yesterday. You despise these Likudniks, the haredim, the hardalim. You have enslaved the State of Israel to supporters of terrorism, even though you know how dangerous it is."

"I appreciate the fact that you do not look me in the eye because I assume that you still have some shame and that too is a great value. I ask myself how you look in the mirror in the morning and are at peace with the moves you have made," said Smotrich.