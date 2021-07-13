Labor MK: Allow jailed terrorist to attend her daughter's funeral

MK Ibtisam Mara'ana of the Labor party on Monday called for Khalida Jarrar, a senior member of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) terrorist organization who is currently serving time in an Israeli prison, to be released in order to attend her daughter’s funeral.

"Allow Palestinian prisoner Khalida Jarrar to attend the funeral of her daughter Suha in Ramallah," Mara'ana wrote on Twitter.

Jarrar is currently serving a prison sentence for membership and holding office in an illicit association. In 2019, she was arrested as part of a wave of arrests of PFLP members following the murder of Rina Shnerb.

She had previously been arrested in April of 2015 on a series of charges, including encouraging terrorist attacks against Israel and violating a travel ban.

She was later sentenced to 15 months in prison for planning an abduction of Israelis in an attempt to use them to free jailed terrorists, before being released.

Jarrar was previously accused of 12 security crimes, including inciting to abduct IDF soldiers so as to negotiate the release of jailed Arab terrorists. Among the terrorists she sought to free was Ahmad Sa'adat, the leader of PFLP who was sentenced to 30 years in jail in 2008 for heading the terrorist group.

Mara’ana caused an uproar before the last elections following several controversial social media posts, including one in which boasted of the fact that she did not stand during the siren on Memorial Day.

In other social media posts, Mara’ana called Israel an “ugly” country, and claimed that the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip is a “ghetto under brutal occupation”.

The Central Election Committee later decided to disqualify Mara'ana from running for the Knesset, but the ban was overturned by the Supreme Court.