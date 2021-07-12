Canadian province rolls out extra money for community security

The Canadian province of Alberta is speeding up grants for communities vulnerable to violence and vandalism, reported the Edmonton Journal.

The move comes in the wake of increased hate-motivated violence and vandalism across the province.

Nonprofit organizations can apply for a one-time emergency grant of up to $12,000, the province said on Tuesday.

The funds are being made available in the wake of “recent multiple acts of vandalism at places of worship and the suspected arson that burned a church to the ground,” said a statement from the province.

“We must all condemn hate-motivated acts of violence and vandalism,” Alberta Premier Jason Kenney said. “That’s why we introduced the security infrastructure program … and why we are making help available immediately for those at risk of hate-motivated crimes.”

Vulnerable groups need to show that there is an immediate or specific threat of violence or vandalism due to hate-related reasons to quality for the grants.

The move follows similar programs by other provinces to counter a growing problem of hate-motivated attacks on the Jewish community and other communities across Canada.

At the beginning of the month, the government of Ontario announced a plan to counter rising anti-Semitism in schools and communities.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce said the province would give $327,000 to the Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Center for Holocaust Studies to support education courses.

One program will provide professional development sessions for educators aimed at dismantling anti-Semitism in various environments. Another will help students learn about human rights and how to deal with injustice, according to The Canadian Press.