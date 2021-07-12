Poll: Coalition would maintain power with Yesh Atid up 2 seats

According to a survey conducted by the Midgam market research and opinion poll, if Knesset elections were to be held today, the Likud would remain the biggest party in Israel with 30 seats while Yair Lapid's Yesh Atid would see a slight rise in votes, making it the second biggest faction with 19.

Shas would maintain its current nine seats, remaining the third largest party. Blue and White, headed by Defense Minister Benny Gantz, would again finish with eight seats, with Yamina and Labor both up to eight from their current seven seats.

The haredi United Torah Judaism (UTJ) would get seven, Liberman's Yisrael Beytenu - seven, and the United Arab List would remain at their present six seats.

The Smotrich-led Religious Zionist Party alongside Ben-Gvir's Otzma Yehudit would be down one, coming in with five, with Gideon Sa'ar's New Hope also staying at five seats.

Meretz and Ra'am round off the list of parties crossing the voting threshold with four Knesset seats apiece.

If the parties making up the current Bennett/Lapid-led coalition government were to remain in place, they would be able to increase their overall lead over opposition parties by a count of 63-57 as opposed to the current 62-58 due to Yesh Atid gaining two seats alongside Labor and Yamina with one to add to their current total despite Meretz's loss of two at the cost of the Religious Zionist Party losing one.