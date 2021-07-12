Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty
Watch: Georgians attack LGBT parade, beat up journalists
Georgian police seized the corpse of a TV cameraman injured during an attempted Pride Parade in Tbilisi for a state-led forensic autopsy.
LGBTQ
iStock
|
MainAll NewsForeign AffairsWatch: Georgians attack LGBT parade, beat up journalists
Watch: Georgians attack LGBT parade, beat up journalists
Georgian police seized the corpse of a TV cameraman injured during an attempted Pride Parade in Tbilisi for a state-led forensic autopsy.
LGBTQ
iStock
Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty
top