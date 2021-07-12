COVID-19 in schools: Nearly 23,000 teachers, students quarantined

A total of 1,617 students and 124 school staff are currently positive for coronavirus.

Approximately 27% of the students who tested positive (431 people) are in grades 7-12 and eligible to receive the vaccine.

Another 59% of students (958) who tested positive are in elementary schools, and 14% (228) are in preschools.

The confirmed cases have sent 323 staff members and 22,521 students into quarantine.

Last week, it was reported that the Health Ministry is planning to recommend beginning the new school year in "capsules," in order to allow in-person learning while limiting the risk to students' health.

Meanwhile Health Ministry Director General Professor Nachman Ash has said that at this point, he does not recommend capsules, but that his position may change, since "it depends on the infection rate at the time."