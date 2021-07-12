Israeli Bedouin transferred information to Iranian intelligence

An Israeli Bedouin man handed over information to Iranian intelligence officials recently, Israel security authorities revealed Monday afternoon.

The suspect in question, identified as Yaqoob Abo Alkean, a Bedouin businessman from the town of Hura in southern Israel, was arrested on June 10th after he allegedly illegally transferred information to Iran.

According to Israeli security officials, Abo Alkean made the transfer via a Lebanese-Iraqi proxy.

Investigators found that Abo Alkean – who has close ties to several prominent figures in Israel – was in contact with Khaider al-Mashhadani, an agent for Iran’s intelligence gathering efforts. Abo Alkean briefly ran for the Knesset on former Defense Minister Moshe Yaalon's 'Telem' list, which later dropped out of the race.

While in contact with al-Mashhadani, Abo Alkean is said to have kept Iran up to date on recent events in Israel.

The two were also reportedly involved in joint business ventures.

Though Abo Alkean was initially unaware that al-Mashhadani was working on behalf of Iranian intelligence, once he realized whom al-Mashhadani was working for, Abo Alkean was not deterred from continuing to work with the Iranian agent, and even sought a meeting with al-Mashhadani's handlers, though the meeting was never held.

On Monday, Southern District prosecutors filed espionage charges against Abo Alkean in the Southern District Court in Beersheba.

On May 14, as anti-Jewish riots were taking place in several mixed cities across Israel, Abo Alkean uploaded a now-deleted video to his Facebook page from Lod calling to use violence in order to defend the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

"The Al-Aqsa Mosque is a red line and we will cut off any hand that is raised against it," exclaimed Abo Alkean in front of a group of dozens of masked Arab men chanting "Allahu akbar."

"The hudna (cease-fire) is only temporary and conditional," continued Abo Alkean, "and we are raising our head in this city and saying to everyone: you must always protect our holy places and our mosque."

Abo Alkean concluded his fiery speech, which was discovered by Ad Kan and translated by the Arab Desk of the Zionist watchdog group Im Tirtzu, by chanting "with spirit and blood we will redeem Al-Aqsa."

Im Tirtzu welcomed the indictment, saying Monday afternoon: "Instead of promoting integration and peace, many leaders in the Arab community unfortunately see eye to eye with Hamas and act as a fifth column in Israel. This is a very severe phenomenon that needs to be dealt with immediately."