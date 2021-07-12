US Assistant Sec. of State arrives in Israel for a visit

US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Israeli and Palestinian Affairs Hady Amr is visiting to Israel to meet with a wide range of Israeli and Palestinian Authority civil society and private sector representatives, the US Embassy said in a statement.

The visit will also include meetings with government officials, in order to follow up on the recent visit of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in May.

It will include Jerusalem, Ramallah, Bethlehem, and Tel Aviv, and will take place between July 11-16, as well as on July 20.

Amr will begin his meetings Monday in Jerusalem and Ramallah, and later Bethlehem and Tel Aviv.

In his engagements with Palestinian Authority and Israeli civil society representatives and the private sector, he looks forward to learning more about the work they do and the challenges they face. He will also meet officials from the United Nations, Palestinian Authority, and Government of Israel.