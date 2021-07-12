'Mayor of Miami-Dade County: Israelis brought hope and love'

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava thanked Israeli search and rescue workers for their assistance at the site of the building collapse in Surfside, honoring them at a farewell ceremony in Miami over the weekend.

“We are here joined by our friends from the Israeli Defense Forces who have come into our lives, our heroes and she-roes from across the world, and brought with them hope, hope and love,” Levine Cava said.

“They are departing tomorrow, and they are the last of the mighty team that came. They assisted us every step of the way with our search and recovery effort. We want to recognize their great service to this community as they depart. They depart us physically, but not in our hearts.”

“Miami-Dade County and the town of Surfside will never ever forget what you have done for us here.”

“The [Israeli consul in Miami] was the one who reached out to us and said ‘Would you like’ - and of course we didn’t hesitate for one minute – ‘for these troops to come?’”

Levine Cava also thanked “leaders in the faith community,” including several local rabbis she mentioned by name, for supporting the families of the victims.

“They have provided the community with continuing guidance and solace.”