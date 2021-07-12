Lapid meets with top EU diplomat Josep Borrell in Brussels

EU High Representative/Vice-President Josep Borrell met for bilateral talks with Israeli Alternate Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Israel Yair Lapid on Sunday in Brussels.

According to an EU release, "The visit of the new Foreign Minister represents a fresh start in the relations with the Israeli government and an opportunity to have a comprehensive and forward looking discussion on issues of common interest."

"The High Representative and the Foreign Minister, listening to each other’s mutual expectations, had a wide-ranging, honest exchange on EU-Israel bilateral relations, regional issues and on how the dialogue with the Palestinians can be moved forward. They discussed the importance to enhance EU-Israel relations and considered how to address together existing challenges in order to achieve this common goal.

"High Representative Borrell welcomed this important early bilateral engagement with Foreign Minister Lapid, following his invitation to come to Brussels and to also participate at a lunch discussion with the EU Foreign Ministers in the margins of the Foreign Affairs Council."