Health Ministry: Rise in percentage of positive coronavirus tests

Israel's Health Ministry on Sunday diagnosed 423 new coronavirus cases, bringing the number of active cases nationwide to 4,097.

Of those, 81 are hospitalized, 47 are in serious condition, 18 are in critical condition, and 13 are on ventilators.

The number of people who died from coronavirus complications now stands at 6,438 - a rise of two since Sunday, the Ministry said.

Meanwhile, 59,108 coronavirus tests were performed Sunday, and 0.8% of test results received were positive.

So far, Israel has fully vaccinated 5,193,499 Israelis against coronavirus, and 835,688 who have recovered from the virus itself.