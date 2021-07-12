Survey: Israelis more concerned about Delta variant

The number of Israelis worried about being infected with coronavirus has risen from 28% in March to 42% currently, Maariv reoprted.

According to the report, the rise is due to the spread of the Delta variant.

March's 28% who were concerned about becoming infected was the lowest percentage since the outbreak began in early 2020. Among haredim, the number is even lower (15%), the monthly Israel Voice Index, of the Israel Democracy Institute, said.

A majority (54%) of Israelis trust the new government to manage a coronavirus outbreak well. Those trusting the government include most of those who voted for parties in the coalition, as well as a minority of those who voted for parties in the opposition.

Most of those who voted for the Joint Arab List trust the government to manage the outbreak.

Meanwhile, just 7% of Israelis are certain that they will travel abroad this summer, while another 14% said they were planning to travel but are now weighing the issue again. A similar percentage had planned to travel abroad but canceled their plans, and two-thirds had not planned to travel abroad at all this year, Maariv said.

Among the Jewish population, approximately half of young people (ages 18-24) said they were planning to travel abroad this summer or are still deliberating the issue, while just 5% of those 65 and over said the same.