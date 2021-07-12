Toddler who died after being trapped in car identified

The toddler who died over the weekend after becoming trapped in a locked car has been identified as Emunah Cohen, a resident of the town of Ma’agalim, an Orthodox town in the Sdot HaNegev Regional Council in southern Israel.

Cohen, 3, was the great-granddaughter of Rabbi Baruch Hori, a prominent Tunisian rabbi.

According to an investigation of the incident, the girl apparently entered the car on her own Saturday while playing. She was unable to open the car door from the inside, and was trapped inside for some two hours, before family members found her.

A team of MDA emergency first responders rushed her to Soroka Medical Center in Beersheba while performing resuscitation techniques. However, doctors were ultimately forced to pronounce her dead.

Shimon Maman, a senior MDA paramedic, said: “When we got there, we saw a girl about three years old unconscious outside of a car with a high body temperature. She had no vital signs. We provided medical treatment and performed advanced resuscitation techniques, then we evacuated her to the hospital while she was in critical condition.”