EU study on PA textbooks includes unused 'ghost books'

The EU study, which was conducted by the Georg Eckert Institute for International Textbook Research in Germany, examined 156 textbooks that were received by the EU and represent around one-half of all PA textbooks.

The study was concluded in 2020 and was to be published shortly after, but then the EU sought to include another 18 textbooks in the study, claiming they were being taught in Palestinian Authority schools in that school year. Although adding new material to a study after it has been completed deviates from customary practice, the Georg Eckert Institute incorporated the new content into its research but issued a full disclosure that the 18 textbooks in question were added belatedly.

In its footnotes on four of the textbooks, researchers noted they had been unable to locate the books in the PA education system's digital library. "The version the PA received from the EU was not online," they said.

That the textbooks were forced into the study after it had already been completed, the very fact that they were received from the EU, and their absence from the official PA portal, raised the question of whether they were being used at all in PA schools.

The surprising answer: They were not being used.

The Georg Eckert Institute, responding to Israel Hayom's inquiry on the matter, said: "At the request of the EU, 18 textbooks for the 2020-2021 school year were analyzed after the first part of the study was completed (partially), before their introduction in [PA] schools."

In other words, the EU and the Georg Eckert Institute treated the textbooks as if they were being taught in Palestinian schools, prior to the fact.