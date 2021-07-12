Former Iranian MP: Mossad behind the acts against us

Heshmatollah Falahatpisheh, formerly the head of the Iranian parliament’s committee for national security and foreign affairs, claimed on Sunday that most of the actions taken against Iran's national security recently were carried out by the Israeli Mossad spy agency.

The senior official also said that Iran had not done enough against this activity and that "no serious thought has been invested in it."

The comments follow cyberattacks on Friday which disrupted train services in Iran.

A notice on electronic boards at stations asked travelers to call a number which in fact belonged to the office of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Hours later, a large explosion was heard in the Iranian capital of Tehran.

Subsequent reports said the explosion occurred in Mellat Park in Tehran. There were no reports of injuries. The cause of the explosion is not yet known.

This past week, a mysterious fire broke out at a military facility in western Tehran. The cause of the fire is unknown. Firefighters were called to the scene.

According to one report in Iran, the facility belongs to a company that produces ballistic missile fuel.

The fire broke out not far from the centrifuge factory that was damaged in a drone attack last month.

On Tuesday, the Iranian government accused Israel of carrying out the June 23 attack in the city of Karaj.

“The Zionist regime carried out this action in order to signal that it is capable of stopping Iran and to say that there is no need to speak with Iran, but every time we’ve been attacked, our strength has only increased,” said Ali Rabiei, a spokesman for the Iranian government.