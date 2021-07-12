Vice President of Equatorial Guinea visits Israel

The Vice President of Equatorial Guinea, Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue, who is the son of the country’s President, landed in Israel on Sunday for a four-day official visit.

The Vice President is accompanied by the Foreign and Intelligence Ministers of Equatorial Guinea.

During his visit, the Vice President will meet with President Isaac Herzog and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and sign a memorandum of understanding on political consultations between the two countries.

During the visit, the Vice President is expected to visit wounded Guineans who are hospitalized at Sheba Hospital.

In March, Israel sent a delegation of 70 medical personnel to assist in a humanitarian catastrophe in the country caused by the explosion of a large military ammunition depot. Some of the victims of the disaster were brought to Israel for treatment, including a child who underwent life-saving head surgery.