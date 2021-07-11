90 confirmed dead in Surfside condo collapse, 33 identified

The number of confirmed fatalities in the condominium building collapse in southern Florida rose to 90 Sunday, after four more bodies were pulled from the rubble.
Miami-Dade County officials said Sunday that a total of 90 bodies have been recovered thus far from the ruins of the 12-story Champlain Towers South, which collapsed early in the morning on June 24th.
There are now 31 people unaccounted for, 18 days after the disaster occurred, with authorities saying there is no hope of finding survivors underneath the debris.
Over the weekend, the Israeli search and rescue team, headed by IDF Colonel (Res.) Golan Wach, ended its rescue efforts in Surfside, returning home to Israel.
Thirty-three of the victims killed in the building collapse have been identified thus far, Miami-Dade Police said, releasing the following names:
- Stacie Dawn Fang, 54
- Antonio Lozano, 83
- Gladys Lozano, 79
- Manuel LaFont, 54
- Leon Oliwkowicz. 80
- Luis Bermudez, 26
- Anna Ortiz, 46
- Christina Beatriz Elvira, 74
- Michael David Altman, 50
- Marcus Joseph Guara, 52
- Frank Kleiman, 55
- Hilda Noriga, 92
- Lucia Guara, 10
- Emma Guara, 4
- Anaely Rodriguez, 42
- Andreas Giannitsopoulos, 21
- Magaly Elana Delgado, 80
- Bonnie Epstein, 56
- Claudio Bonnefoy, 69
- Maria Obias-Bonnefoy, 69
- Unnamed, 7 (At family’s request)
- Garcia Cattarosi, 48
- Gonzalo Torre, 81
- David Epstein, 58
- Ingrid Ainsworth, 66
- Tzvi Ainsworth, 68
- Nancy Kress Levin, 76
- Jay Kleiman, 52
- Francis Fernandez, 67
- Graciela Cattarossi, 86
- Gino Gattarossi, 89
- Simon Segal, 80
- Gary Cohen, 58