Biden: I'm confident Herzog will promote coexistence in Israel

President Joe Biden lauded his new Israeli counterpart, Isaac Herzog, in a letter Friday, saying he ‘appreciates’ Herzog’s support for shared ‘common interests’.

In the letter, Biden congratulated Herzog, and praised him for being “deeply committed to Israel’s future as a Jewish and democratic state, living in peace and security alongside its neighbors.”

Biden went on to express confidence that Herzog will “make valuable contributions to promoting coexistence and tolerance within Israel society and to championing a message of hope about the future.”

The president also said he is committed to bringing the two countries closer together.

“I remain dedicated to strengthening the enduring partnership between our two nations, a partnership rooted in our shared values and the decades of close cooperation across all fields between our governments.”

“I appreciate that you have always been a staunch supporter of our bilateral relationship and look forward to furthering our common interest in advancing peace, stability, and security for Israel and those across the Middle East.”