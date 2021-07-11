Wife of Lakewood yeshiva student found in Miami tower's rubble

The body of Malki Weisz z”l, the wife of Yisrael Tzvi Yosef (Benny) Weisz z”l, has been recovered in the wreckage of Champlain Towers South, Kikar Hashabbat reports. Her husband’s body was found on Friday.

The couple lived in Lakewood, New Jersey, where Benny learned in the city’s yeshiva. They had no children.

Benny and Malki had traveled to Miami to spend Shabbat with Malki’s father, Chaim Rosenberg z”l. His body was found on Thursday.

“Benny was on one hand very gifted, I think he bordered on genius, but on the other hand he was very humble and part of the crowd,” one of Benny’s friends in Israel told Kikar Hashabbat. “He never tried to show that he knew more than others but his accomplishments in Torah learning were way above the usual.

“Benny was very close to the Rosh Yeshiva Rabbi Baruch Mordechai Ezrachi,” the friend added. “Even after he moved to the States, he would get up in the middle of the night to listen to Rabbi Ezrachi’s Torah class, which he delivered via teleconference during the pandemic.

“Benny also felt connected to many tzaddikim and … incorporated what he learned into his life. He used to give classes on the parsha from his home.”

A friend of Benny’s from the United States told Kikar Hashabbat that, “What especially set Benny apart was his bein adam le’chaveiro – his way of interacting with others. He knew how to really give to others.”