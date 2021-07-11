Police feared mass shooting at All-Star game in Denver; 4 arrested

Police feared a "Las Vegas style shooting" was being planned after receiving a tip from a maid at a hotel not far from where the Major League Baseball All-Star game is set to take place, Denver7 reported.

Police on Friday night discovered over 1,000 rounds of ammo, 16 long guns, and body armor in an eighth floor room of the Maven Hotel as All-Star celebrations kicked off, according to the report.

Three men and one woman were arrested in the operation, along with two vehicles impounded and processed for potential evidence.

The suspects have been identified as Richard Platt, 42 - Gabriel Rodriguez, 48 - Ricardo Rodriguez, 44 - and Kanoelehua Serikawa, 43.

According to law enforcement sources cited in the report, one of the suspects on Friday night had posted on Facebook about a recent divorce, saying he was "going to go out in a big way."

“The investigation and arrests were the result of a tip from the public, serving as an excellent example of the critical role the community plays in public safety,” police said in a news release Saturday night. “DPD encourages residents and visitors to always be aware of their surroundings and to report suspicious or illegal activity to police immediately."