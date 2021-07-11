Netanyahu family leaves official PM's residence

Former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s family left the official Prime Minister’s Residence on Balfour Street in Jerusalem shortly after midnight on Saturday night, according to a family spokesman.

The official residence will now be officially handed over to Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.

Bennett's family does not intend to move to the residence on Balfour Street, but to stay at the family home in Raanana. Prime Minister Bennett is expected to stay at the residence during the week and host meetings and official events. The Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) will have to make repairs and changes to the home at an estimated cost of 15 million shekels.

The Netanyahu family will temporarily move into their private home in Caesarea, until security and maintenance work is completed on their apartment on Gaza Street in Jerusalem.

When the work is completed, the opposition leader and his family will move into the Jerusalem home.