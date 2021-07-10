Health Ministry to recommend starting school year in capsules

Israel's Health Ministry on Saturday night said that 531 people were diagnosed with coronavirus on Friday, and 43 coronavirus patients are in serious condition.

Israel currently has 4,064 active cases of coronavirus, and 78 of them are hospitalized. Seventeen coronavirus patients are in critical condition, and 13 are on ventilators.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Israel has seen 6,435 coronavirus deaths.

Friday saw 84,553 coronavirus tests, and 0.7% of results received were positive.

The Health Ministry also noted that Israel now has five "red" towns: Kfar Yona, Sha'arei Tikva, Maaleh Adumim, Zufim, and Yehud.

According to News 13, the Health Ministry plans to recommend opening the school year using the "capsule" system, in order to prevent possible outbreaks which would force schools to return to distance learning and allow students to learn in person with minimal risk to their health.

In addition, the Health Ministry will request that the Coronavirus Cabinet delay the entry of individual tourists into the country until September 1, instead of allowing tourists in on August 1.