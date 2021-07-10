Toddler locked in vehicle dies

A three-year-old girl died Saturday after being locked in a vehicle for several hours, in extremely hot weather.

Initial investigations show that the child apparently entered the vehicle as part of a game, and that the child spent approximately two hours in the vehicle, until members of her family found her.

Magen David Adom (MDA) paramedics arrived at the family's home in a southern Israeli town, and transferred the child to Soroka Medical Center in Be'er Sheva, while attempting to resuscitate her. Unfortunately, doctors were later forced to declare her death.

Shimon Maman, a senior MDA paramedic, said: "When we arrived at the scene we saw a girl of approximately three years old outside a vehicle, unconscious and with a high body temperature. She had no pulse and was not breathing."

"We provided her with medical treatment and performed advanced and continuous CPR, and we transferred her to the hospital in critical condition, while continuing to attempt resuscitation."