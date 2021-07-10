Pres. Herzog, King Abdullah, praise return to normal relations

Israeli President Herzog spoke Saturday night on the phone with Jordan's King Abdullah II.

The President's spokesman said the King expressed his happiness that relations with Israel are going back to normal.

During the conversation, King Abdullah also congratulated Herzog on his new position. The conversation was friendly and warm.

Herzog thanked King Abdullah, who expressed satisfaction at the recent return of the diplomatic ties between the two countries to their normal routine. He also emphasized the importance of strategic ties between the two nations, for the purposes of advancing peace and regional development.

Herzog also expressed his intention to continue working towards strengthening the ties between the two countries with regards to various civil issues such as economics and tourism.

At the end of the conversation, King Abdullah and President Herzog agreed to maintain an ongoing connection for the purpose of working together to advance cooperation between the countries for the benefit of their peoples and the entire region.